PHOTOS: Two pizza shops robbed within minutes of each other in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Police in San Marcos are searching for two men who robbed two pizza shops back-to-back Sunday night.

The first robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Pizza Hut in the 900 block of Bugg Lane. Witnesses say two masked men came in and demanded cash. One of the suspects was spotted with a black handgun.

The second robbery happened approximately 30 minutes later at the Domino’s at 350 N. Guadalupe St. — which is less than two miles from the Pizza Hut. Police say the two same men came into the shop armed with a gun and demanded money from an employee.

Police say the suspects were described as African-American men, about 6 feet tall and slender. One suspect was wearing a gray hoodie pulled up to cover the lower half of his face. The other suspect was wearing a black shirt and pants with a camo bandana over his face. No one was injured in the robberies.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the San Marcos Police Department, Detective Michael Casillas at 512-753-2182, or the Criminal Investigations Division at 512-753-2300.

