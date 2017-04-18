Outage has some Spectrum phone customers without service

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spectrum customers across Texas are having issues with their phone systems due to a widespread outage. A spokesperson for Spectrum says some customers are experiencing a network outage that is impacting digital phone services.

According to downdetector.com, there have been numerous reports of phone systems being down across Texas, the biggest areas seeing issues are San Antonio, Austin and Dallas.

On their Twitter account, @Ask_Spectrum stated they are aware of the issues affecting phone services in the area and engineers are currently working on the problem. The tweets indicated they do not have a time for when service will be restored. Spectrum says they do not have the number of customers affected at this time.

The city of Manor says they noticed the problem around 12:30 p.m.

@robynjenkinz We are aware of the phone issues in the Texas area and are working to restore as soon as possible b… https://t.co/JPfK9AMfr5 — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) April 18, 2017