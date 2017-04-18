Outage has some Spectrum phone customers without service

By Published: Updated:
Spectrum outage as of 1:30 p.m. on April 18, 2017.
Spectrum outage as of 1:30 p.m. on April 18, 2017.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spectrum customers across Texas are having issues with their phone systems due to a widespread outage. A spokesperson for Spectrum says some customers are experiencing a network outage that is impacting digital phone services.

According to downdetector.com, there have been numerous reports of phone systems being down across Texas, the biggest areas seeing issues are San Antonio, Austin and Dallas.

On their Twitter account, @Ask_Spectrum stated they are aware of the issues affecting phone services in the area and engineers are currently working on the problem. The tweets indicated they do not have a time for when service will be restored. Spectrum says they do not have the number of customers affected at this time.

The city of Manor says they noticed the problem around 12:30 p.m.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s