One dead in Bastrop County house fire near Paige

PAIGE, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters found a person dead after putting out a fire in a Bastrop County home Tuesday morning.

The fire happened in the 300 block of Travis Road at 7:46 a.m., just southwest of the town of Paige, off State Highway 21.

It’s currently unknown if the victim was a man or a woman, according to Bastrop County ESD 2 Chief Josh Gill. The house, a single-story home, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The first unit of firefighters arrived seven minutes after they were called. Once they put out the fire they found a body inside the house.

Chief Gill says it does not appear anyone else lived in the home. The chief says no utilities were connected to the house.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as we get additional information from the scene. 

