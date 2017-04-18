New Braunfels child, 8, unknowingly takes gun to school

County Line Elementary (New Braunfels ISD photo)
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A parent of an 8-year-old New Braunfels girl has been cited after the girl told her teacher she found a gun in her bag Tuesday morning.

According to New Braunfels police, the gun, which was loaded, was discovered around 7:50 a.m. at County Line Elementary School on West County Line Road. The girl told her teacher immediately when she found it. The teacher took possession of the bag and the school notified police.

No students saw the gun and were likely unaware what was happening, the police said.

Police made contact with the child’s parent who took ‘full responsibility’ and said they recently stored the gun in the child’s bag while moving.

The parent received a citation for Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child, a class C misdemeanor.

New Braunfels Police Department wants to use this instance as a reminder to all gun owners about “the seriousness of keeping their firearms secured and away from children.”

