Murderer who escaped Del Valle halfway house caught near Houston

Published:
Billy Gilliland (DPS)
Billy Gilliland (DPS)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A convicted murderer, who is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, is back in custody after authorities say he escaped from the Del Valle Transitional Center last fall.

The Department of Public Safety says 58-year-old Billy Wayne Gilliland received a life sentence for murder in Liberty County in the 1980s and was released on parole in March 2014.

Authorities say Gilliland was assigned to the halfway house in Del Valle on Oct. 5, 2016 but he didn’t stay there for long. Within a few weeks, he left the halfway house and remained at large until authorities found him near Houston on April 14. DPS says his arrest was the result of a tip and a reward up to $7,500 will be paid.

Records show Gilliland has a history of escaping from custody as well as burglary and drug charges.

