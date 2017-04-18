More than the Score: Recruiting weekend at Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the Orange & White Spring Game, Mike Craven of the Austin American Statesman stops by More than the Score to discuss Tom Herman’s recruiting impact and where the Longhorns stand for some of the state’s top prospects.
