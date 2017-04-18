Manor teachers, other staff, will see pay raises

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — In a move that the Manor ISD superintendent hopes will show the district is serious about recruiting the best, a four percent pay increase has been approved after a Board of Trustees vote Monday night.

New teachers will receive $46,300. Teachers, librarians and nurses already on staff will receive roughly an additional $2,000 per person.

School bus drivers will also see some extra money with their pay rate increasing to $16 per hour. Midpoint drivers will see an increase to $19.51 per hour.

For comparison, new teachers at Austin ISD receive $51,500. School bus drivers receive $14.49 per hour.

Manor’s pay increases are contingent upon the passage of the 2017-18 school year budget.

Next year, the district is bringing specialty programs to elementary and middle schools.