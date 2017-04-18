Looking to build? New zoning map changes the rules

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday morning, the highly anticipated proposed zoning maps will be released to the public. It’s part of the city of Austin’s rewrite of its land development code. Because of the anticipated concern over the maps, Austin Mayor Steve Adler has also declared Tuesday ‘Chill Out Day.’

“I want everybody to chill. I don’t want anybody to panic when they look at the maps. My hope is that by everyone chilling out, people can focus on what we can do to make it better instead of getting so lost in the challenges that we face that they can’t be constructive.”

These zoning maps are a big deal because it could change the way homeowners and businesses build onto an existing structure like a home addition or the way a developer can build an apartment.

As the city expands and businesses start getting closer to residential properties, these zoning maps provide guidelines, for example, of how tall a new apartment building can be or how far a business can expand their parking lot so it doesn’t encroach on a home. The zoning maps are broken down by each of the 10 districts in Austin.

And while there are already zoning rules in place – this is modifying the current rules as the city looks to rewrite its land development code. The goal with the revised code is to make the permitting process easier for developers – especially those looking to build affordable housing – and to create uniform rules throughout the city. These zoning maps specifically lay out what a neighborhood could look like when it comes to homes and businesses.

“One of the key goals of the maps and of the new code is to improve upon the character of what makes Austin a great place to live,” says Jorge Rousselin, CodeNext Project Manager. “So the project itself, both the text and the map are not seeking to modify or change what’s special about Austin.”

While Tuesday is the first day to see the proposed zoning maps – nothing will be finalized for at least a year. Immediately after the maps are released the public can provide feedback online. Over the next several months there will be multiple public meetings in each district so residents and business owners can ask questions and let city officials know what they think. All of that feedback will be taken into consideration before a draft is presented to the land use commission by the fall. City council could have it by the end of the year, but they anticipate more public hearings before a final vote by April 2018.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants to also fix the permitting process. In a recent Facebook post he said that you shouldn’t have to hire an attorney if you want to remodel your kitchen. Adler has created a survey he hopes the public can fill out.

Kate Weidaw is taking a look at what the new map could show on KXAN News Today. It will be released at an 8:30 a.m. press conference which will be streamed live on KXAN.com and our Facebook page.