Lawsuit seeks $1 million against pickup driver in church bus crash

Howard Allen (Courtesy: Allen Family)
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The son of a victim in the church bus crash near Concan, Texas last month is suing the driver of the pickup truck for negligence.

Ross Allen, the son of Howard Bryan Allen, one of the 13 victims from New Braunfels in the crash, is claiming damages in excess of $1 million. The lawsuit names the pickup truck driver, Jack Dillon Young, and his father — the truck’s owner — Joseph Benjamin Young, as responsible for the crash.

The lawsuit says that Ross knows his father, an accountant, would have wanted the defendants to be held financially accountable for their actions. “He is equally certain that his father would want Jack Dillon Young to be criminally prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by law, but that, of course is the job of the Uvalde District Attroney,” the lawsuit continued.

Ross claims in the lawsuit that Joseph Young knew of his son’s prescription drug and marijuana use, as well as his “propensity to text while driving.” It claims the pickup truck driver, who was seen swerving in video taken before the crash, was “intoxicated” and negligent behind the wheel on March 29.

According to the Associated Press, an affidavit seeking a blood test says Young also told a trooper he had taken prescription medication including clonazepam and the generic forms of Lexapro and Ambien. A witness to the crash has said Young told him he was texting while driving.

Young has not been charged.

