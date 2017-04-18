How Austin neighborhoods could change with new zoning maps

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Home and business construction is happening all over Austin. But how and where buildings are built over the next decade will be determined by the city’s zoning maps.

On Tuesday, Austinites got their first look at the CodeNext maps, which are zoning changes the city is proposing. Currently, Austin is filled with either single-family homes or large apartment complexes and condos. Now the city is looking to offer up some affordable options in between.

The Bouldin Creek neighborhood is in the middle of the city but there are still a lot of single family lots. That’s why these new maps have the neighborhood talking.

“That basically encourages a developer to come and bulldoze this house and build two in its place,” said Cory Walton, president of Bouldin Creek Neighorhood Association, standing in front of his house. He moved to Bouldin Creek 20 years ago but worries his neighborhood will soon look like the house down the street.

Some developers say having large yards actually hike up the price of property for the rest of the city.

“This is a good tool for us to manage growth. To start on the process to make Austin more affordable and it only happens if we work together,” said Mayor Steve Adler at a press conference, saying that the plan emphasized what he calls “the Austin bargain.”

“We are going to focus on supply along the corridors and in the centers. We are going to work to preserve the character of the neighborhoods. There are going to be some transition areas that we are going to need to work our way through,” explained Adler.

Walton says the character of the neighborhood is at stake and that growth should happen organically.

“Taking this walk up the block to my neighborhood restaurant, cafe, or grocery store. That is the model that CodeNext is supposed to encourage. The problem is we already have that,” he says.

He especially likes to walk down to Bouldin Creek itself, a quiet place in the middle of the city, for now.

There will be many community meetings and tweaks to the plan over the next 12 months. The final vote is expected by April 2018.