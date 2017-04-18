Girl stops carjacker from abducting her sister

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WCMH) — Her mom had pulled over to help people who were involved in a crash, that’s when a man jumped in their vehicle in an attempt to escape with the girls still inside.

“I just went for it, like nothing passed my mind except he’s a psycho and he needs to get out of the car,” Maddie Weiler told WTKR.

On Saturday, Maddie, 12, and her 7-year-old sister Mollie were on their way to Busch Gardens with their mom when they witnessed a crash.

Maddie’s mom pulled over to call 911 and see how she could help.

As she was out of the vehicle, the man accused of causing the crash, jumped inside the vehicle where the two girls were waiting.

Maddie told WTKR when she saw the man in the driver’s seat, she knew she had to fight. “I put the car in drive because that’s a safety feature on the van, and held it there. And I just started punching him, and screaming as loud as I could.”

Maddie continued to fight the man, even breaking a growth plate in her arm, during the confrontation, but she succeeded.

The suspect Paul Salsman was arrested and charged with three counts of carjacking, hit and run and driving under the influence of drugs.