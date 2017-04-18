Gator tussles with Texas game wardens trying to remove her from front yard

By Published:
A Fort Bend County alligator throws a fit in the front yard of a Richmond home. (KPRC Photo)
A Fort Bend County alligator throws a fit in the front yard of a Richmond home. (KPRC Photo)

RICHMOND, Texas (KXAN) — Knock, knock: a 200 pound alligator — in a bad mood — is at the door.

The 10-foot-long gator was found outside a home in Richmond wandering through the neighborhood, video from KPRC showed.

Texas game wardens pulled her away from the door of a home, where an overturned rocking chair marked the damage left in her wake.

It’s safe to say the alligator was flipping out as she entered what some refer to as a gator death roll, trying to detach herself from the long arm of the law.

The gator’s welcome worn out, wardens were able to pin her down, load her in a truck and relocate her.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC it’s not uncommon to see alligators since it’s mating season. Deputies say they should be left alone unless they decide to camp out on your front porch. In that case, call 911.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s