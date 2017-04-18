Gator tussles with Texas game wardens trying to remove her from front yard

RICHMOND, Texas (KXAN) — Knock, knock: a 200 pound alligator — in a bad mood — is at the door.

The 10-foot-long gator was found outside a home in Richmond wandering through the neighborhood, video from KPRC showed.

Texas game wardens pulled her away from the door of a home, where an overturned rocking chair marked the damage left in her wake.

It’s safe to say the alligator was flipping out as she entered what some refer to as a gator death roll, trying to detach herself from the long arm of the law.

The gator’s welcome worn out, wardens were able to pin her down, load her in a truck and relocate her.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC it’s not uncommon to see alligators since it’s mating season. Deputies say they should be left alone unless they decide to camp out on your front porch. In that case, call 911.

Since we have nothing else to do right now, this big girl thought she would go for a walk! Old Orchard Community. pic.twitter.com/p3zWNrjYQe — Major Chad Norvell (@chad_norvell) April 18, 2017