Funeral set for Burnet County Sheriff’s employee killed in apparent murder-suicide

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — A Burnet County Sheriff’s Office employee who authorities say was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide will be laid to rest on Friday.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Millie Chance was a corrections officers with the department.

Authorities say the shooting happened Thursday morning in Lampasas. Police say a woman, believed to be Chance, called 911 stating: “She’s got a gun” and “My wife, I told her I wanted a divorce.”

When Lampasas police officers arrived at the home, they heard a woman yelling for help. They reported hearing what sounded like two gunshots a few seconds apart.

Once inside, police found 47-year-old Deborah Chance dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Chance, was found alive but also suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple where she later the following day.

“A murder-suicide — that’s what we suspect. We believe it was Millie (who made the 9-1-1 call),” Lampasas Assistant Chief Jody Cummings told the DailyTrib.com. “Preliminarily, it does appear that Deborah Chance shot Millie Chance and then shot herself.”

Chance’s funeral will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 1004 North Mays St., in Round Rock at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21. Graveside service will immediately follow at the Cook-Walden, Capital Parks Cemetery, 14501 Interstate Highway 35 in Pflugerville. There will be procession from the church to the cemetery.