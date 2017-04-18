Former President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital

KXAN Staff Published:
Former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara arrive on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Former President George H.W. Bush is back in the hospital after he was admitted on Friday for a mild case of pneumonia.

The family spokesperson says Bush is currently at Houston Methodist Hospital where is he in “very good spirits.” Bush will remain at the hospital until he regains his strength.

The spokesperson said Bush, 92, was originally taken to the hospital last week for a “persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest.”

At the beginning of the year, Bush was hospitalized for more than two weeks due to pneumonia.

