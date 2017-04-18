Former President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Former President George H.W. Bush is back in the hospital after he was admitted on Friday for a mild case of pneumonia.

The family spokesperson says Bush is currently at Houston Methodist Hospital where is he in “very good spirits.” Bush will remain at the hospital until he regains his strength.

The spokesperson said Bush, 92, was originally taken to the hospital last week for a “persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest.”

At the beginning of the year, Bush was hospitalized for more than two weeks due to pneumonia.