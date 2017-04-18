Buda welcomed into Texas’ Main Street Program

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – The city of Buda is now one of 89 cities statewide to be named a Texas Main Street city. The Texas Main Street Program focuses on revitalizing historic downtowns and neighborhoods.

“Our designation into this program means that we now have access to some very valuable resources through the State of Texas,” said Main Street Manager Maggie Gillespie. “These include everything from small business assistance, to access to grants, downtown planning, project design assistance and more.”

According to the Texas Historical Commission, the Main Street Program is community-led, creating leaders within communities and relies heavily on expertise and commitment from locals on how to transform the city.

On Tuesday, Buda was part of an official dedication with special guest Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott.

“The Main Street Community is a collaborative effort, it’s success is rooted in the dedication of its community leaders and volunteers,” said Abbott. “Much of the success of the Main Street Program comes from the hours contributed by the community partners and volunteers. I know that Buda businesses and residents will be adding to that total with this Main Street Renewal Program.”

Buda joins a list of other local cities that are part of the program including, San Marcos, Seguin, New Braunfels, Georgetown and Taylor.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon looks at the impact the program can do for the city tonight on KXAN News at 6.