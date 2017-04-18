Artist Spotlight: Jana Swec

We always love to highlight local creators in our Artists Spotlight Segment. She is a muralist, artist, painter, illustrator, and musician right here in Austin. We check out the work of Jana Swec. You can check out Jana’s art at Bolm Studios located at 5305 Bolm Road # 10-2, Austin, Texas, or go littleswecart.com.
