Advanced Technology for Vision After Age 40

eyecare essentials
eyecare essentials

If you’re vision is getting a little blurry or if you feel like you need a little help reading that menu or newspaper, maybe glasses aren’t your thing. Eyecare Essentials makes it their mission to help you see clearly again. Laura Fairbanks joined us in the studio to help us sort it out. Eyecare Essentials is an optometry office in Bee Cave that was founded by Dr. Nolan Barit and Laura Fairbanks in 2007. For ten years, Eyecare Essentials has been serving many families and individuals for their eye care needs including eye exams, medical eye conditions, multifocal contacts and glasses. Eyecare Essentials has an optical with over 1,000 designer frames and can make glasses for most prescriptions in 24 hours. Dr. Barit is passionate about caring for the community and donates much time and resources on an ongoing basis. You can find Eyecare Essentials at Shops at the Galleria located at 2921 Shops Parkway #500, Bee Cave, Texas. Call 512 – 275 – 6354 or go to eyecareessentials.com for more details.

 

 

