AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman riding a moped is dead after crashing with a vehicle on Manor Road in east Austin, Monday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the crash, in the 4500 block of Manor near Lovell Drive, at 7:19 p.m.

Medics say the woman in her 20s were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

