UT fraternity fence tagged with ‘racist,’ ‘rapist’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The fence at the Phi Gamma Delta house, a University of Texas at Austin fraternity located just north of campus, was found vandalized Monday morning.

“Rapist” and “racist” was reportedly spray painted on two sides of a stone fence post at the corner of Whitis Avenue and West 27th Street.

Monday afternoon, a man was seen power washing the graffiti off the stone. The university confirmed they have received reports of the graffiti at the off-campus fraternity house. Dr. Soncia Reagins-Lilly, UT Austin’s vice president for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says they are in contact with students at the fraternity to gather information and provide support.

“No defamatory graffiti or vandalism — whether targeting individuals or organizations — has any place in our campus community,” Reagins-Lilly wrote. Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Office of the Dean of Students.

The university did not say if the vandalism is related to a specific accusation or incident. The fraternity is not commenting on the tagging at this time.

Currently spray painted on the corner of the Fiji Fraternity property. pic.twitter.com/W90EqHfkTx — sad gemini (@WithALittleJazz) April 17, 2017