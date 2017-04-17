Power restored to thousands in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy has restored power to thousands of customers in east Austin.

The city’s transportation department said several traffic signals were originally out Monday morning.

According to Austin Energy’s outage map, nearly 4,000 customers were without power in the area south of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and north of East Seventh Street. The outage extended to some intersections along US 183, according to the transportation department.

Austin Energy says the outage was caused by a downed power line at 12th and Chicon Street. The power was restored around 11 a.m.

Airport: 12th – US 183;

12th: Comal – Airport;

7th: Pedernales – US 183;

Pleasant Valley: Webberville – 5th;

Rosewood: 11th – Chicon.