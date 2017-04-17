Texas mom accused of shooting video, photos of child’s abuse

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Court records show a Houston-area woman is accused of placing a plastic bag over the head of her 1-year-old son and sending video of the abuse to relatives because she was upset that the child’s father had a new girlfriend.

Twenty-three-year-old Jamelle Peterkin of Humble appeared in court Monday on a charge of endangering a child.

The boy’s aunt, Ra’Neicha Broadnax, told KTRK-TV (http://abc13.co/2oPAGkt ) in Houston that in recent days she received videos and pictures from Peterkin also showing the child being slapped.

Broadnax said Peterkin indicated she was angry about the father’s new girlfriend.

Records show Peterkin also placed a plastic bag in the child’s mouth.

The current condition of the child is not detailed in the report.

Online records don’t indicate whether Peterkin has an attorney.

___

Information from: KTRK-TV, http://abclocal.go.com