Talking with Longhorn Legend Mack Brown

By Published:

You know his name from the Texas sidelines and now you know his name through the good work he’s doing for charity. Our Joe Barlow sat down with Mack Brown to talk about the upcoming Mack, Jack & McConaughey Event. The event will take place April 20th and 21st and will feature artists like Little Big Town, Kris Kristofferson, Todd Snider, and Butch Walker. Funds raised through MJ&M 2017 will support CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, just keep livin Foundation and The Rise School of Austin. Mack, Jack and Matthew are especially committed to maximizing the return to the community, specifically benefiting these organizations dedicated to children’s education, health and wellness.

For more information on the event visit mackjackandmcconaughey.com.

