School choice advocates hope ‘special needs bill’ passes in compromise

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the wake of the Texas House scuttling a Senate idea of spending tax dollars on private and home schooling, school choice advocates say they hope their ideas could come from the House itself.

House Bill 1335, by Rep. Ron Simmon, R-Carrollton, would create an education savings account program for children with “special needs.” Families with students in special education, in Child Protective Services, homeless, at risk of dropping out or if a school district finds a child bullied by their peers could be eligible for a portion of state tax dollars that go to public schools.

Supporter of Rep. Simmon’s bill say it would give vulnerable children more resources and options in their academic career.

Opponents say the state could provide more resources and options within the public school system.

