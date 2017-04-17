School choice advocates hope ‘special needs bill’ passes in compromise

By Published:
FILE - Texas Capitol (KXAN File Photo/Tom Rapp)
FILE - Texas Capitol (KXAN File Photo/Tom Rapp)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the wake of the Texas House scuttling a Senate idea of spending tax dollars on private and home schooling, school choice advocates say they hope their ideas could come from the House itself.

House Bill 1335, by Rep. Ron Simmon, R-Carrollton, would create an education savings account program for children with “special needs.” Families with students in special education, in Child Protective Services, homeless, at risk of dropping out or if a school district finds a child bullied by their peers could be eligible for a portion of state tax dollars that go to public schools.

Supporter of Rep. Simmon’s bill say it would give vulnerable children more resources and options in their academic career.

Opponents say the state could provide more resources and options within the public school system.

Tune in to the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN News at 10 to find out why supporters say this bill has a chance while others do not. 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s