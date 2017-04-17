Polaris recalls ROVs due to faulty heat sheild

Polaris is recalling some 2015 Ranger 900 models to due to a faulty heat shield. (Photo courtesy: CPSC)

MINNEAPOLIS (NBC)- Polaris is recalling about 51,000 recreational off-highway vehicles because a heat shield can fall off, posing fire and burn hazards to riders.

The recall involves all model year 2015 Polaris Ranger X-P 900, X-P 900 EPS and Crew 900 ROVs.

Polaris has received 13 incident reports, including five fires. No injuries have been reported.

Owners of these ROVs should contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.

Polaris can be reached at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

