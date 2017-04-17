One dead in rollover crash on US 183A toll road in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A person has died in a rollover crash on the US 183A toll road near Avery Ranch Boulevard.

Cedar Park police say the single-vehicle crash happened around the 3300 block of the northbound lanes near the Park Street Bridge. The entrance ramp at Avery Ranch is closed. Drivers are being urged to use the FM 1431 entrance to go north.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

KXAN will update this story as we get additional information on the crash.