Natural Ideas for Dying Easter Eggs

What in the world do vegetables have to do with dying your easter eggs? At Wheatsville Food Co-op, it’s the natural way to make those colors pop. Raquel Dadomo stopped by with the how to. Wheatsville has two Austin locations…one on Guadalupe and one on South Lamar. Go to wheatsville.coop for more on what’s in store.
