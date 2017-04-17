Miniature Therapeutic Horses

It might look like a little horsing around, but time with the animals at Minis and Friends brings a lot of healing and comfort for those on the receiving end. Sherry Montoya joined us on set to tell us more about these adorable tiny horses. Minis and friends are celebrating their 10th year anniversary of bringing their trained mobile herd of therapeutic miniature horses to visit and interact with people in our community, of all ages, who may be suffering mentally, physically, or emotionally. They visit Dell Children’s Hospital, Marbridge, Austin Children’s Shelter, Helping Hand Home, Settlement Home, numerous nursing homes, and many more facilities. They provide a unique equine experience that will lift their spirits and bring hope and joy and healing into their lives. Their unique program tailors activities for children with disabilities, at risk youth, individuals in transition and elder adults to improve their motor skills, ability to connect, tactile response, use of senses and spirits through interaction with minis.

For more information on how you can visit with Minis and Friends, call 512-293-8808 or go to minisandfriends.org.