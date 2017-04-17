Makeup Tips for Getting a Great Glow

We’re all spending more time outside these days, and while we want to look “done” we don’t want to deal with a lot of makeup especially when the patio weather heats up and the sweat kicks in. Billy Mercer of Lip Service XO stopped by to give us that glow without globbing it on. Lip Service XO is on Exposition Boulevard. Go to lipserviceXO.com to check out their many makeup, hair, wedding and party services…you can also book an appointment to create a custom blend lipstick. Or give them a call at 512-636-4606.

Advertisement