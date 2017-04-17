Make Ma Haw to Celebrate Thai New Year

Award winning Thai cuisine, a modern setting and style that never wavers, Sway is a favorite among Austinites and beyond. Executive Chef Martin Wilda stoped by the studio with a recipe to celebrate Thai New Year, which will be part of their menu through the weekend. Sway is on South 1st street. Go to swayaustin.com for more on their menu and other information, or call 512-326-1999.Their special Songkran menu is available through Saturday, April 15th.
