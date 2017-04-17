Learning to Make Macarons and Other Easter Cookies

Specializing in macarons, La Patisserie certainly makes this little french treat extra special at Easter and owner Soraiya Nagree was here to show us what they have in mind. You can visit La Patisserie at one of their two locations either on West Annie or on Burnet. Go here for more information.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.