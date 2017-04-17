Learn to Make a Simple Wall Hanging

It’s not your grandma’s knitting anymore! A whole new generation has taken to getting their needle on. Vickie Howell is a designer, author, DIYer and expert knitter among other things…she dropped by with a cool idea for a yarn wall hanging. If you would like to contribute to Vickie’s Kickstarter campaign for The Knit Show, you can do so through April 19th.
