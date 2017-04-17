Infowars host Alex Jones argues persona in custody dispute

Associated Press Published:
Alex Jones in an Austin court on April 17, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
Alex Jones in an Austin court on April 17, 2017. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (AP) — A lawyer defending right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a child custody dispute says Jones is a “performance artist” whose on-air persona differs from the private man.

Attorney Randall Wilhite said at a recent pretrial hearing that evaluating Jones based on his on-air comments is like judging Jack Nicholson based on his role as the Joker in “Batman.”

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Kelly Jones described her ex-husband at a recent pretrial hearing in Austin as “not a stable person.” She’s seeking sole or joint custody of their children, ages 14, 12 and 9.
Jury selection in the case began Monday.

Alex Jones began on public access television and his Infowars programming on radio, YouTube and other platforms draws millions of listeners.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s