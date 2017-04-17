How to Make Mango Chipotle Campechana

More than 60 local restaurants will be donating part of their proceeds to AIDS Services of Austin with the upcoming Dining for Life event….
Executive Chef Alma Alcocer-Thomas’s restaurants Alcomar and El Alma are two spots where you can get in on helping the cause

25th annual Dining Out For Life
• Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2017
• Time: Day-long event
• More than 60 local restaurants will donate a percentage of the day’s proceeds to AIDS Services of Austin
• Proceeds from the days sales will remain in Austin to fund essential services including prevention, education, testing and counseling through AIDS Services of Austin
• For the first time ever, all participating restaurants will be giving from open until close
• Diners are encouraged to show their support for ASA and Dining Out For Life by sharing their experience on social media with the hashtag #DineOutATX

• Visit the website for a list of restaurants, volunteer opportunities and additional information – diningforlife.org

Mango Chipotle Campechana demo – available on the menu at Alcomar
• Shrimp, crab and scallop cocktail with a mango puree
• Shrimp and scallops are cooked and then mixed into puree
• Chef Alma will chop and blend together the ingredients for the mango puree

