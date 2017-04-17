Fun Fashion Options for Easter

With so many fun spring occasions to dress for, versatility in your wardrobe is a necessity. UAL has opened up their new digs in the 2nd Street District. Shana Ogg tells us how we can dress to the nines while spending fewer dimes. You can find out more about all the shopping in the area by clicking here or call 512-912-1111.
