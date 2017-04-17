Free Fun in Austin for week of April 17-21

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our partners at Free Fun in Austin have some ideas for things you can do with the family this week that won’t cost you anything.

Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo Storytime – Wednesday, April 19 at 10:30 a.m. If you’re a fan of chinchillas, bunnies, ducklings, guinea pigs, chickens, and stories then you’re in luck. The Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo will be reading stories and introducing some of the cutest, softest, most adorable little creatures in Austin. FREE! BookPeople, 603 N Lamar, Austin.

Annual Fashion Show: Synthesis – Wednesday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m The largest student-run fashion show in the country attracts 5,000 annually to the Frank Erwin Center. See the creative evening wear and other clothing designed by 22 UT Austin Textiles and Apparel seniors. Prizes for collections awarded at end of evening. Kid-friendly and FREE! Frank Erwin Center, 1701 Red River St, Austin.

Third Thursday at The Blanton – Thursday, April 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. In addition to offering free admission, The Blanton is open late and offers a variety of activities from yoga to live music. Find the complete schedule of events here. FREE! Blanton Museum of Art, 200 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin.

Movies in the Park: Ferngully – Thursday, April 20 at 8:30 p.m. This year–to celebrate Movies in the Park’s 25th anniversary (and Alamo’s 20th!)–they’re screening an all 1992 series of films. Enjoy a host of family-friendly 90’s throwbacks in parks all over Austin. This week’s selection is Fergully: The Last Rainforest. Bring your blanket or lawn chairs (and don’t forget a picnic!) for a fun and relaxing evening under the beautiful Austin night sky. FREE! Palm Park, 711 E 3rd St, Austin.

Austin Playhouse Theatre for Youth Production: The Imaginators (RSVP) – Friday, April 21 at noon. Austin Playhouse, one of Austin’s most popular professional theaters, is excited to open their second FREE Theatre for Youth Production of The Imaginators this spring. After Tim and Anne move to a new town, their neighbor Nina takes them on a make-believe adventure to fight off a child-eating monster using only the boxes and junk in their garage. Dwayne Hartford’s imaginative show, targeted to grades 2-6, encourages children and adults alike never to lose their sense of play and creativity. Reservations are recommended. Austin Playhouse at ACC’s Highland Campus – South Entrance, 6001 Airport Blvd, Austin.