AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters have knocked out a 2-alarm fire at a north Austin apartment complex.

Just after 5 p.m., the Austin Fire Department were called to the Avesta Apartments located along Interstate 35 just south of Rundberg Lane. When firefighters arrived, there was a fire in a unit on the second floor.

Within 30 minutes, crews were able to put out the fire.

The traffic on the southbound frontage of I-35 is backed up due to the inside lane being blocked by fire trucks.