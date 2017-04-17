FBI arrests man after tip about planned mass shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is facing firearm charges after the Federal Bureau of Investigation received a tip he was planning a mass shooting.

According to a criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court, a source told the FBI that Steven Boehle, 50, was showing signs he supported a “sovereign citizen extremist ideology” that holds anti-government views.

The complaint didn’t release any other details about Boehle’s ties to a potential shooting, but it did say he attempted to buy a gun multiple times in the Austin area but was denied because of his criminal history.

Last week, Austin police and several other agencies got a search warrant for Boehle’s apartment on St. John’s Avenue, related to a narcotics investigation.

They say they seized three guns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

The FBI is now asking Boehle be detained and held without bond.

