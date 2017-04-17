Father discusses son’s suicide as LISD addresses mental health

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A Cedar Park father is grieving the loss of his son, a student at Cedar Park middle school, who recently took his own life.

The family of 12-year-old Mitchel Pearce, a seventh grader at Cedar Park Middle School who would have turned 13 next month, were at an event to take a closer look at mental health of teenagers, Monday night.

Dozens gathered in Cedar Park to learn more after Leander ISD parents told us there’s been a trend of students committing suicide during the school year.

On the outside, they say everything looked right. He was in the band and doing well in his classes, as well as being smart — being able to solve a Rubik’s cube in seconds.

Pearce’s family say he struggled with feeling wanted after his parents’ divorce. “We don’t want to jump to any finger pointing of any sort,” Don Pearce, his father, said.

His family doesn’t believe he was being bullied, but they’re not completely sure.

