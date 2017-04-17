Embattled TABC director resigns amid investigation into perks

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
TABC promo (TABC Photo)
TABC promo (TABC Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After fielding some tough questions last week by the House Committee on General Investigations and Ethics, Sherry Cook, the executive director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, has resigned from her position.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office issued a statement to KXAN stating: “It became clear that action needed to be taken to in order to restore trust in the agency and Ms. Cook’s resignation is the first step in that process.” In a Tweet, Gov. Abbott said “It’s time to clean house from regulators not spending taxpayer money wisely.”

The move comes after the Texas Tribune reported that Cook along with other TABC top brass had been jet-setting around the country on taxpayer’s money to attend conferences largely funded by the alcohol industry. The Texas Tribune also uncovered an internal flier showing TABC officials riding in airplane holding beer describing how they were excited to go to a conference in California, put on by regulators and the alcohol industry itself.

Key lawmakers are currently investigating whether perks allotted to TABC employees help them in their professional or personal lives.

When Cook became a commissioned peace officer in 2009, she received an increase in pay, a handgun, an assault rifle, a bulletproof vest, a badge and a state-issued vehicle and gas card she used to get to work and back home. The Texas Tribune reports became the agency’s executive director in 2012. Committee Chair Rep. Sarah Davis, R-West University Park, was skeptical of Cook’s role in that position, as well as of several missing state-issued cars.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s