Celebrate America with Willie at COTA on Fourth of July

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You’re going to want to set some time aside on Friday morning if you’re planning to party with Willie Nelson on the Fourth of July.

Tickets for Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic are open to the public starting at 10 a.m. on April 21. It’s the third year for the annual event to be held at the Circuit of the Americas and the 44th edition of the picnic overall.

This year’s all-day event features performances from artists on two stages, including Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, Kacey Musgraves, Jamey Johnson, Steve Earle, Margo Price, Asleep At The Wheel, Turnpike Troubadours, Hayes Carll, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Johnny Bush, Billy Joe Shaver, David Allan Coe, Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real, Insects vs. Robots, Raelyn Nelson Band, Folk Uke.

Tickets are priced at $89.50 for the GA Pit Section and Reserved Seat Section in front of the stage. Reserved bowl tickets are $69.50-$89.50 and $39.50 for H-E-B General Admission Lawn. There are also a limited number of special VIP packages available for sale including the “Outlaw” hospitality package for $350, the “Trigger” package for $450, and “Shotgun” hospitality for $550.

All tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com, thecircuit.com, all Ticketmaster outlets throughout Texas, or they can be charged by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Standard parking lots at Circuit of The Americas open at 10 a.m. and gates to the Austin360 Amphitheater will open at 11:00 a.m. Standard Parking is included in the price of the ticket. Premium Parking, Bus Parking, RV Parking, as well as campsites are also available for purchase at the time tickets are purchased.