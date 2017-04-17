Card Mechanic vs Magician: An Interview with Richard Turner

One of the world’s greatest card magicians is the subject of a new documentary. It’s called “dealt” and we were joined by it’s star, Richard Turner who is a card mechanic who also happens to be blind. For information on how you can see this documentary visit dealtmovie.com.
