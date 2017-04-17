Car crashes into West Austin condo; 1 hurt

Crews with the Austin Fire Department at the scene of a car that crashed into a West Austin condo. (Photo courtesy: AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN)- A man is recovering in the hospital after driving his car into a West Austin condominium complex Sunday night.

Austin Fire Department says the crash happened at the intersection of Scenic Drive and Lake Austin Boulevard at 11:07 p.m. The department says the man ran a stop sign, hit a vehicle and a parked car. Part of the complex was leaning over so crews will stay there overnight. The damaged part of the complex was used as a storage unit and nobody was inside.

Austin-Travis County EMS says paramedics took the driver to University Medical Center Brackenridge Hospital with serious injuries. No one else was hurt.

 

 

