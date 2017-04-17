Border wall could leave some Americans on ‘Mexican side’

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent passes birdwatcher Nancy Hill, 81, along a section of the border wall Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Hidago, Texas. President-elect Donald Trump is starting to sound a lot more like President Barack Obama on his stance on immigration and easing his pledge to build a wall across the Mexican border. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The border wall President Donald Trump has imagined could seal some Americans on the “Mexican side” — technically on U.S. soil, but outside of a barrier built north of the river separating the two countries.

Landowners could lose property. Those who that already lost some for an existing fence are already preparing for a new battle. Even if they don’t win, lawyers hope to tie up the wall in court long enough that politics could stop it, either in Congress or after another election.

The Texas Civil Rights Project has begun signing up landowners and identifying people who might be affected.

The U.S. Border Patrol makes more apprehensions along the more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) of border in the Rio Grande Valley than anywhere else.

