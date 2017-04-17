Blind East Texas musician gets gift of sight, pays it forward

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A few weeks ago, with the help of the community, Robert “Blind Dog” Cook got a pair of “New Sight” glasses and he’s now looking to give the gift of sight to others.

Since birth, “Blind Dog” has lived everyday without fully seeing the world.

“A lot of babies were born with too much oxygen which caused the cataracts,” said Cook. “At that time, they would do surgery to remove the lenses in your eyes. I’ve gone without those all my life.”

After a story about a young Liberty City gaining the ability of sight through new technology, “Blind Dog” started doing some research.

“Legally blind people try so many different things, but some of them don’t work,” Cook said.

Despite his skepticism, Cook’s daughter set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a pair of Nu-Eye glasses.

“People that I know, people who know people that I know, came together and within just a couple of weeks we had gone above and beyond our goal,” Cook said.

Within a few short weeks, Nu-Eyes traveled to Marshall – to present “Blind Dog” with a new chapter of life.

“I was doing a show here and I’m looking out at an audience of mostly people I know, but I’ve never seen their expressions before,” Cook recalled.

The new glasses gives “Blind Dog” a new outlook on his music and a new mission in life.

“I think the biggest thing with Nu-Eyes and me playing music is that I’ll actually be able to read the music,” Cook said. “This was a gift, and there’s no way to do it without paying it forward.”

“Blind Dog” took the extra money raised and surprised a young Dallas teen named Parker with the same set of glasses.

For Parker, his life is just beginning, but for “Blind Dog” a new purpose was born.

“I’m an old guy and I love them,” Cook said. “But to a kid, it’s going to be amazing.”

And with the new glasses comes the ability to truly embrace each new strum of life.