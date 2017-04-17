Austin Opera Presents Puccini’s Madame Butterfly

Get set for another fantastic performance by the Austin opera. Madame Butterlfy will be taking the stage and Stage Director Garentt Bruce joined us in the studio to tell us more. The deepest love, the deepest betrayal. Austin Opera’s 30th Season concludes with what is undoubtedly one of the most beloved operas of all time. Puccini’s heartbreakingly beautiful Madame Butterfly tells the tale of an American naval officer, Pinkerton (Dominick Chenes), who recklessly takes Cio-Cio-San (Yunah Lee) — Butterfly — as his bride, knowing that their time together in Japan will be fleeting. Cio-Cio-San clings to her love for Pinkerton as she awaits his return to Japan, a return that she refuses to acknowledge may never come. The depth and purity of Cio-Cio-San’s love, and her inevitable and tragic end is brought into stunning relief against Puccini’s unforgettable score. Garnett Bruce leads his 10th production of Madame Butterfly, a hallmark opera of his directorial career. Madame Butterfly features the Austin Opera Chorus and the Austin Opera Orchestra. An opera in two acts, sung in Italian with English supertitles projected above the stage. The Austin Opera will present Puccini’s Madame Butterfly at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on April 29th, May 4th and 7th. For Tickets and more information, call 512-610-7684 or go to AustinOpera.org.

