Austin officer suspended over road rage incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer is facing a 15-day suspension after a road rage incident while off-duty.

In a memo from Interim Police Chief Brian Manley to the city’s director of civil service, dated April 14, the chief says Officer Christopher Williams will be suspended from Sunday, April 16 through Sunday, April 30.

The memo says Williams got into an argument with another driver in October in a case described as road rage, then following him to his home in Round Rock.

The driver went inside and came back out with a shotgun before Officer Williams left and drove to his home. The driver then called the Round Rock Police Department to report the incident, and then drove to Williams’ home to continue the argument.

Police arrived and issued both men criminal trespass warnings for going onto each other’s property.