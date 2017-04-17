Andre Johnson to retire a Texan

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson will retire with the franchise that drafted him. Johnson is set to sign a one-day contract with the Texans Wednesday 14 years after signing his first contract with Texans.

Johnson, drafted in 2003, spent 12 seasons with the Texans becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions and touchdowns.

Johnson signed with the Indianapolis Colts following the 2014 season, and spent eight games with the Tennessee Titans in 2016. According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are planning a future ceremony to honor Johnson.