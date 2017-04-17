An Easy-to-Make Strawberry Basil Pie

They are some of the cutest and tastiest desserts around. Tiny Pies may be miniature in size but they’re big on flavor. Co-Owner Amanda Bates stopped by to teach us how to make one of their fresh spring flavors…the Strawberry Basil Pie. Tiny Pies is on Burnet Road. Go to tinypies.com for more information or call 512-916-0184.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.