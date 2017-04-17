A look inside Manor New Tech Middle School

Manor ISD 5th graders tour the Manor New Tech Middle School (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)
MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — As construction on Manor New Tech Middle School continues to move along, the Manor Independent School District’s fifth grade students got a chance to tour the site of what could be their middle school next year.

Manor New Tech Middle School will operate under the same model as Manor New Technology High School, which has received recognition for its approach to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. The new middle school will also have learning spaces rather than traditional classrooms.

Manor New Tech Middle School is one of three new schools that the district is building to keep up with the population growth. The district says they expect to go from 9,000 students to 18,000 in the next five years.

The school, which cost about $42 million to build, is expected to open in the 2017-2018 school year. The money for the new school was approved by voters in a 2014 bond.

Manor New Tech Middle School schematic design. (Courtesy: Manor ISD)
