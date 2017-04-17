7 year old boy sprayed with water gun falls off Beaumont dock and drowns

BEAUMONT, Texas (KXAN) — A 7-year-old boy drowned on Easter Sunday in Beaumont after he was sprayed with a water gun and fell off a dock into the Neches River.

Witnesses say a group of kids had just finished an Easter egg hunt in the park that afternoon when they started playing with water guns along the edge of the dock at Collier’s Ferry Park.

The 7 year old, Kenneth Haynes, was sprayed in the eye and lost his balance, sending him into the river, according to KJAC. Emergency crews and dive teams were called to the scene to search for the boy for almost an hour.

Officials say he did not know how to swim.